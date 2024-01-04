Tarn Taran: Police raid kite shops; two held, 20 rolls of synthetic string seized

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, January 3

The city police led by ASI Mehal Singh conducted raids at kite shops in the town. Two persons were arrested on Sunday and 120 rolls of synthetic strings seized by the police. One of the shopkeepers, Sandeep Kumar, managed to escape. The police said here on Wednesday that the administration has banned the use and storage of synthetic string as it is dangerous for the lives of human beings, animals and birds.

The police said that in the raid at Chaunk Nange Pairan Wala, one Sahil Kumar was arrested while his father Sandeep Kumar Guggu managed to escape. The police said that another shopkeeper Sukhdev Singh was arrested from Mohalla Bhag Shah in Tarn Taran. The police seized 120 rolls of synthetic string from the spot. The accused, Sandeep Kumar, has been arrested regularly for the past eight years. ASI Mehal Singh said that the District Magistrate has imposed a ban on the sale of synthetic string. The accused shopkeepers have been booked under Section 188 of CrPC. ASI Mehal Singh said that the arrested accuseds were released on bail by the police on the spot as per the law..

