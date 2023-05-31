Police raid restaurant serving liquor illegally

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 30

A huge quantity of liquor was recovered during a raid at a local restaurant, Hoppers, which was running the bar illegally at Ranjit Avenue here on late Monday night. The police have booked the restaurant manager, identified as Om Prakash.

ACP (North) Varinder Singh Khosa said they got a secret tip-off that liquor was being served in the restaurant on Monday night. “We raided the restaurant and asked the manager to show the licence issued by the Excise Department to serve liquor. The manager failed to produce any licence.

The restaurant earlier had a liquor licence, which expired on March 31 last financial year. Despite this, alcohol was being served. We have booked the manager and seized the illegal liquor.”

As per police officials, the restaurant had stocked 27 boxes of beer and 266 bottles of different brands of liquor. All the beer and liquor bottles were seized. A case has been registered against the restaurant manager under relevant sections of the Punjab Excise Act.

