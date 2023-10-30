Police register case after drone sorties in Ramdass area

Amritsar, October 29
Ramdass police have booked unknown persons after a drone made sorties in border villages near Panjgraian border outpost here on October 27.
A case was registered following a complaint by BSF officials yesterday. The BSF authorities said that on Friday at around 3.30 am, BSF troops at Panjgraian border outpost heard the buzzing sound of drones from Pakistan side entering the Indian side. He said BSF jawans fired several rounds at the drones. A few minutes later, it returned to the Pakistan side.
Thereafter, BSF jawans carried out search operations at night and in the morning also but did not find anything suspicious. The police have registered a case under Section 10, 11 and 12 of the Aircraft Act in this regard.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Civil order breaking down, says UN as 4 Gaza aid warehouses looted; toll 8K
People in enclave ‘scared & desperate’ | Israel removes comm...
'Human error': 8 killed, 40 hurt in Andhra Pradesh train collision
Vizag-Rayagada Spl jumps signal, hits Palasa Passenger
2 dead, 45 hurt in blasts at prayer meet in Kerala
48-year-old claims responsibility, surrenders
World Cup: India crush champs England by 100 runs
Rohit Sharma's team's unbeaten streak on | Virtually in semi...