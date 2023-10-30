Police register case after drone sorties in Ramdass area

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 29

Ramdass police have booked unknown persons after a drone made sorties in border villages near Panjgraian border outpost here on October 27.

A case was registered following a complaint by BSF officials yesterday. The BSF authorities said that on Friday at around 3.30 am, BSF troops at Panjgraian border outpost heard the buzzing sound of drones from Pakistan side entering the Indian side. He said BSF jawans fired several rounds at the drones. A few minutes later, it returned to the Pakistan side.

Thereafter, BSF jawans carried out search operations at night and in the morning also but did not find anything suspicious. The police have registered a case under Section 10, 11 and 12 of the Aircraft Act in this regard.

#Border Security Force BSF