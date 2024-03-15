Police register cross-case after youth stabbed in parking lot

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, March 14

Days after a youth was stabbed in the parking lot of a resort on Batala road area on the evening of March 6, the police have registered a cross-case (case and counter case) in this connection.

The police registered a cross-case of murder bid after the accused party approached Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar seeking justice while alleging that the opposite party had also injured their employees outside the resort the same evening.

Gurinderbir Singh Sidhu, Assistant Commissioner of Police (East) confirmed the development and said that among those booked in the cross-case was Vikram Sharma, his father Manohar Lal Sharma, Simranjit Singh Chhavi besides several others.

The police had earlier booked 13 persons, including five by name, Sagar Kehair, Gaurav Kehair, Shiva Kehair, their father Vipin Kumar Kehair and Kaka Kirch, on charges of attempt to murder. The police had arrested four persons — Sagar, Gaurav, Shiv and Kaka Kirch in the case.

Danish Kehair, a relative of the suspects in the case, said that Simaranjit Chhavi and his accomplices including Vikram Sharma, his father Manohar Lal Sharma and Raju had also injured their employees Prince and Sahil who had reached near the resort after information about the quarrel had spread. He said that both sustained injuries from sharp-edged weapons and were currently under treatment at a hospital.

He said they had requested senior police officials for justice and a thorough investigation in the case. He said a monetary dispute between Sagar and Abhishek Kumar, a BJP leader and brother of Vikram Sharma, was the reason behind the tiff. He alleged that Sagar had loaned cash to Abhishek Kumar.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (East) Gurinderbir Singh Sidhu said both parties had made claims and counter claims against each other. He said the incident would be investigated threadbare to bring the truth out.

Sahib Singh, a resident of New Amritsar and cousin of Simranjit Singh, was seriously injured after Sagar and his accomplices allegedly stabbed him in the presence of police in the parking lot of a resort on March 6 evening. Both the groups had gone to attend the wedding of a common friend there.

