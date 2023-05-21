Police solve 45-yr-old’s murder case; 2 nabbed

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 20

The district police on Saturday claimed to have solved a murder case in which a 45-year-old person, identified as Mehnga Singh, a resident of Takhtu Chack, was found dead under mysterious circumstances near Sarli Kalan village on the night of May 17.

While addressing a press conference here on Saturday, SP (Investigation) Vishaljit Singh revealed that Baljit Singh and his son Sukhnandan Singh, alias Rajan, a resident of Sarli Kalan, had been arrested for the crime.

Ranjit Kaur, wife of the victim, in her complaint lodged with the police stated that her husband had gone on his motorcycle on the night of May 17 to an undisclosed destination and later he was found murdered the same day near Sarli Kalan.

The SP said there was a monetary dispute between the victim and the accused. The father-son duo was to take back Rs 19,000 which he had borrowed from them. The SP said on the directions of SSP Gurmeet Singh Chauhan, the district police launched investigation in this regard and on the basis of technical surveillance and secret information, the suspected persons were detained who later admitted to have committed the crime.

They revealed that they had killed the victim by hitting him with a brick on his head. The police had also taken the blood-stained brick in the custody.

A case under Section 302 of the IPC had already been registered in this regard.