  Amritsar
  Police solve blind murder case in four days, 1 nabbed

Police solve blind murder case in four days, 1 nabbed

Police solve blind murder case in four days, 1 nabbed

The accused in custody of the Tarn Taran police on Friday. Gurbaxpuri



Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 14

The Chabal police have resolved a blind murder case by arresting one Nirmal Singh Nimma alias Jarman Singh of Chabal Kalan on Friday.

In the incident, one Lakhwinder Singh (55) was murdered under mysterious circumstances and his body was found by the police on June 11 from the Upper Bari Doab Canal (UBDC) near Dode village. He was missing from home since June 9. SHO Kashmir Singh said on Friday that the deceased Lakhwinder Singh along with a woman by the name of Babbu went to the residence of Nirmal Singh in Chabal and with the reference of a common friend Kulwinder Singh Kinda, a resident of Dall village, he and the woman took shelter in a room of Nirmal Singh. In the meantime, Lakhwinder Singh died of cardiac arrest. The woman called his friend Kulwinder Singh Kinda to the spot to tackle the crisis. Kulwinder Singh Kinda along with his friend reached the spot in a car and they disposed of the body in the canal. His motorcycle too was dropped at the spot.

SHO Kashmir Singh said that the woman Babbu, Kulwinder Singh Kinda and an unidentified person are yet to be arrested. Nirmal Singh was produced in court today from where he was sent to three-day police remand.

The family of the deceased Lakhwinder Singh has been levelling allegations of lapse on the part of Inspector Kashmir Singh, SHO Chabal, for not taking interest in the case properly. The SHO was shifted to the Police Lines but when he presented his version before the senior officials, he was reinstated as the Chabal SHO.

SHO Kashmir Singh said that raids were being conducted to arrest the remaining accused.

#Tarn Taran


