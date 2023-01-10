Police solve burglary case, two nabbed

Amritsar, January 9
With the arrest of two persons, the police claimed to have cracked a burglary case in which three unidentified persons targeted a house in Moon Avenue locality on the Fatehgarh Churian road two days ago and decamped with cash and gold jewellery.
Those arrested were identified as Vishal Kalyan of Faizpura locality and Jatinder Singh of Naushehra village. Their third accomplice, Bikramjit, was yet to be arrested.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Varinder Singh Khosa said Ujjwal Mahajan of Moon Avenue lodged a complaint with the police that some unknown persons had decamped with cash and jewellery when they had gone out of house. The family also used to run a salon adjoining the house. He said while analysing the CCTV footage, the police found a tattoo on the hands of an accused. Later, the victims identified the suspect as Vishal Kalyan who used to work in the salon. The police arrested Vishal who confessed to the crime and on his information the police nabbed Jatinder Singh. He said the raids were on to nab Bikramjit Singh.
