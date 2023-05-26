Police solve Guru Ki Wadali robbery case; 1 arrested

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 25

With the arrest of a robber, the police on Thursday claimed to have cracked a snatching case in which a petrol pump owner, identified as Varinderjit Singh Manna of Azad Nagar area in Putlighar, was looted in Guru Ki Wadali area here on May 10. The armed robbers had decamped with his scooter and licensed pistol. His scooter had Rs 1.5 lakh cash besides important documents.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Prabhjot Singh Virk said the accused was identified as Gurlal Singh, alias Billu Bakra, of Guru Ki Wadali area in this connection. The police have recovered the pistol and scooter from his possession while raids were on to nab his accomplices who have been identified. However, the police did not disclose their names.

Varinderjit Singh runs a filling station in Guru Ki Wadali area. He owned a piece of land and a poultry farm on Guru Ki Wadali to Kot Khalsa road here. He told the police that as per daily routine, he went to his petrol pump and during return he visited his poultry farm. He said on May 10 when he going to his poultry farm at around 9pm, three bike-borne persons came and hit his scooter due to which he fell down in the nearby fields. He said he took out his licensed pistol when the accused attacked him with sharp weapons. They snatched his pistol and

Rs 1.5 lakh cash from his scooter. The police have registered a case under Sections 379-B (2) and 34 of the IPC against unidentified persons at that time.