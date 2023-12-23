Police solve snatching case, three arrested

Amritsar, December 22
With the arrest of three persons, the Civil Lines police on Friday claimed to have cracked a snatching case occurred three days ago.
Those arrested were identified as Yusuf Masih and Karan Singh of Gumtala and Harpreet Bhatia of Chatiwind Chowk. The police have recovered Rs 45,000 and two motorcycles from their possession.
Vipin Kumar of Chand Avenue, Fatehgarh Churian road, had told the police that on Monday night he was returning home from Namak Mandi on his scooter when two motorcycle-borne persons snatched his bag containing the cash. During investigations, the police nabbed Yusuf Masih and Karan Singh and recovered the amount and two bikes from them.
Their interrogation led to the arrest of Harpreet Bhatia who had planned the entire incident, said the police. The police said he used to work at a parking in Jai Singh Chowk market. He knew that the victim used to collect the cash.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mobile Internet suspended in J-K’s Poonch and Rajouri as anti-terrorist operation continues
The suspension of the mobile Internet services in the twin b...
Terrorist killed as infiltration bid is foiled along border in Jammu
The operation takes place when a group of 4 heavily-armed te...
Hindu temple in US defaced by anti-India graffiti; cops call it hate crime
The Newark Police Service has started an investigation
India gets consular access after Nicaragua-bound Legend Airlines flight carrying mostly Indians detained in France
The plane that took off from the United Arab Emirates carryi...
2 MBBS students die as car rams into pole in Punjab’s Bathinda
2 others seriously injured