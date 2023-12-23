Police solve snatching case, three arrested

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 22

With the arrest of three persons, the Civil Lines police on Friday claimed to have cracked a snatching case occurred three days ago.

Those arrested were identified as Yusuf Masih and Karan Singh of Gumtala and Harpreet Bhatia of Chatiwind Chowk. The police have recovered Rs 45,000 and two motorcycles from their possession.

Vipin Kumar of Chand Avenue, Fatehgarh Churian road, had told the police that on Monday night he was returning home from Namak Mandi on his scooter when two motorcycle-borne persons snatched his bag containing the cash. During investigations, the police nabbed Yusuf Masih and Karan Singh and recovered the amount and two bikes from them.

Their interrogation led to the arrest of Harpreet Bhatia who had planned the entire incident, said the police. The police said he used to work at a parking in Jai Singh Chowk market. He knew that the victim used to collect the cash.