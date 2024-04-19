Police solve truck robbery case within hours; 4 held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 18

The city police busted a gang of robbers who had kidnapped a truck driver and decamped with his truck containing 30 tonnes of black chickpeas here on Wednesday night.

The accused were arrested the suspects within 24 hours of the incident. Those arrested were identified as Jagjit Singh alias Harman (25) of Vanchardi village, Arjan Singh aka Katta (20) of Chabba, Gurpreet Singh alias Sajan (21) of Khemkaran (Tarn Taran) and Sukhdev Singh aka Sonu (24) of Chabba.

The police recovered the truck (RJ-07-GB-3265) having 300 quintals of chickpeas, a car, a Datar and a sharp edged weapon used in the crime besides a mobile phone from their possession. A case under section 395 and 364-A of IPC was registered with Sultanwind police station in this regard.

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that Meeta Singh of Jogi Mohalla in Malout in Sri Mukatsar Sahib told the police that he was associated with Sunil Kumar Midda transport as driver. He said six days ago he along with conductor Rana Singh loaded 600 bags containing 300 quintals of black chickpeas at Bikaner in Rajasthan and moved towards Amritsar.

He said: “On April 15 we reached Prince Cold Store on the Tarn Taran road where two trucks were already parked for unloading. Due to sudden rain, we parked our truck at a vacant place in Kot Mit Singh area. After dinner, both of us went to sleep and the window was left a little open for cross ventilation. At around 1am on Tuesday, five persons armed with sharp weapons entered the truck and threatened to kill us.”

They started the truck and moved towards the Tarn Taran-Chabal road and continued to thrash them inside the truck. They dropped them near Noordi village in Tarn Taran. Two of their accomplices alighted from the truck while one of them was following the truck in a car. They then bundled the driver and conductor in the car and blindfolded and tied the duo and threw them on the way.

The city police got a tip-off about the presence of the truck and the accused on the Sultanwind link road. They were staying there to sell the looted chickpeas.

The Police Commissioner said police teams were dispatched and the accused were arrested with the truck. He said further investigations were in progress to identify and arrest their accomplices.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.