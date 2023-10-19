Police team in West Bengal to arrest 3 men for helping 11 nationals of Bangladesh

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, October 18

A team of Punjab Police headed by a DSP rank officer has reached West Bengal for the arrest of suspects, who had helped 11 Bangladesh nationals, including women and children, to illegally enter India after sneaking from the India-Bangladesh border. They were identified as Suman, Asadul Mondal and Babbu.

A police official wishing not to be named said the police were also contacting the Border Security Force (BSF) authorities to pinpoint the place from where they sneaked into the Indian territory, besides taking the help of the West Bengal police for their arrest. The police have also nominated them in the FIR.

In an unprecedented security breach, 11 Bangladesh nationals, including a pregnant woman and children, were arrested by the BSF on October 12. They had gained entry inside the high security complex by scaling the 11-feet high perimeter wall from Roranwala village located on the backside of the check-post.

Investigation had revealed that the Bangladeshi intruders wanted to go to Pakistan and further to Iran in search of employment opportunities.

Those arrested were identified as Mohammad Sanoor Ali, Allahuddin, Khaleed Hossain, Mimar Miya, Ismile Hussain, Rajna Begum, Mainah Begum, Nazmin, Tamim, Jomir Ali and Faim.

Later, the police also arrested Ranjit Singh, a daily wager, of Chabaal in Tarn Taran district, who helped them in scaling the wall and enter the ICP complex in an illegal manner. He had taken Rs 25,000 from them.

#Bangladesh #Punjab Police #West Bengal