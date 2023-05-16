Police to form family mediation teams

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 15

In order to resolve family disputes by counselling and disposal of cases following mutual consent, the police have been forming family mediation teams. These teams would contain three members from the civil society besides two cops. “The main objective of these teams would be to resolve the family disputes after holding their counselling besides their rehabilitation,” said Police Commissioner Naunihal Singh.

The teams would also hold social awareness programmes on various issues concerning society including rampant drug abuse and cybercrime. He said with advancement of technology, the incidents of cybercrime have also seen a significant rise.

The step has been taken as the police have seen a rise in complaints of family disputes which remained pending with the police stations as police officials remain busy in duty concerning to law and order. The teams would help in dealing and early disposal of such complaints. The three civilians would be designated as Saanjh Citizen Associates.