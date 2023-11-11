Police yet to nab accused in triple murder case at Tung village in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 10

The Harike police are in the process of figuring out the killer responsible for the triple murder that took place in Tung village in which three members of a family were strangled to death by unknown miscreants. The incident took place on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Iqbal Singh (55), his wife Lakhwinder Kaur (53) and sister-in-law (brother’s wife) Sita Kaur (60), a widow.

The post-mortem of the bodies was conducted at the Civil Hospital, Patti, on Thursday and the bodies handed over to the family.

Charanjit Singh, son-in-law (daughter’s husband) of the deceased Iqbal Singh, said as the three bodies had decomposed and a foul smell was emanating, it is believed that the assailants must have poisoned them before strangulating them.

He said the sons of the deceased Iqbal Singh and Sita Kaur were arriving here from Australia any time today and the cremation would take place on Friday.

Senior police officials from the district have been stationed in the area to keep vigil. A police official said that the assailants moved to Harike side as was revealed by Ashok, the farm labourer. Police have also collected vital clues about the assailants and from the information revealed by Ashok too. Charanjit Singh, on the basis of whose statement the police registered a case, said the police was hoping to nab the accused soon.

#Tarn Taran