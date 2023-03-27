Policeman found ‘stealing’ petrol from PCR bike, video goes viral

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 26

A Police Control Room (PCR) cop was found stealing petrol from a PCR bike given to him for patrolling his beat area.

A video of the incident went viral on social media wherein a cop was seen stealing petrol from the bike.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Amandeep Kaur said the matter was being investigated to identify the cop and take further action. The incident was reported in the Kairon market parking.

In the video, a PCR bike stopped near a car in the parking area. The cop was seen stealing petrol from the bike in a bottle and later putting it in the dicky. A man captured the incident in his mobile phone and circulated it on the social media. The said PCR bike patrols in the Hall Gate and its adjoining area.

A PCR bike gets around 3-5 litres of petrol on a daily basis. It is supposed to patrol the area where it was deputed at the regular intervals and visit the spot in case of any call from the police control room.

Amandeep said the veracity of the video would also be looked into to ascertain when it was captured.

