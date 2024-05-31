Political leaders have neither will nor interest in addressing green concerns: Pingalwara chief

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 30

Green manifestoes released by the All India Pingalwara Charitable Society along with other like-minded organisations have failed to evince any response from candidates of different political parties.

The society had raised questions regarding various environment-related issues and asked candidates to reveal their plans to address them.

Dr Inderjit Kaur, president, All India Pingalwara Charitable Society, rued that political leaders neither had the will nor interest to contribute towards environmental causes. The global warming, frequent cloud bursts and floods were being reported in different parts of the country, but no politician seemed to care about this, she said.

Meanwhile, the society has decided to celebrate 120th birth anniversary of its founder Bhagat Puran Singh in a unique way. Its members would sit outside railway station to relive the conditions when Bhagat Puran Singh used to do sewa in the scorching heat.

“After the Partition, Bhagat Puran Singh ji started sewa for the destitute and mentally challenged people who came from Pakistan and had no one to care for them. Those were the hot summer days when he used to sit outside railway station waiting for the people who needed help,” she said.

She said the society had planned several programmes for two days commencing from June 3. She said the society had set up a biogas plant at the cost of Rs 15 lakh at its Manawala complex which would be inaugurated on June 3.

