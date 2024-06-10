 Poll code lifted, Amritsar residents demand road recarpeting, want MC to resume other works : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  • Poll code lifted, Amritsar residents demand road recarpeting, want MC to resume other works

Poll code lifted, Amritsar residents demand road recarpeting, want MC to resume other works

Poll code lifted, Amritsar residents demand road recarpeting, want MC to resume other works

A road in Kaseryan Wala bazaar near the Golden Temple in bad condition in Amritsar. Sunil Kumar



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 9

With the Model Code of Conduct coming to end in the state, residents are hopeful that city roads would be re-carpeted soon. Most of the main roads leading to the Golden Temple are in a shambles. After the end of the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Saha elections, there are chances that development works will start gaining momentum.

Officials of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation (MC) say that the process of e-tenders for five development works of the MC will be started soon. Besides, tenders will be floated for various roads.

The e-tendering process of the parking lots of the municipal corporation has not been done for a long time, now the MC will be able to float e-tenders for these parking lots. The municipal corporation has already issued tenders worth Rs 50 crore for re-carpeting four roads leading to Darbar Sahib.

The civic body had opened these tenders before the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct. Four major firms have submitted the bid. These tenders were not processed further due to the model code of conduct. After getting the approval for the renovation of these roads, the financial bid of tender will be opened. In this project of development work, the four roads leading to Darbar Sahib will be re-carpeted. The municipal corporation also beautifies these roads under the Smart City mission.

Before the Lok Sabha elections, the civic body had already issued e-tenders for setting up sewerage lines, water supply lines, construction of streets and roads in all wards of the East Assembly constituency. The MC has already opened the technical and financial bids for this tender. Now, after completing the tender process, these development works will be started in the coming days, stated an MC official.

Apart from road projects, tenders for sewerage treatment plants (STPs) and desilting of sewerage lines will be floated. In view of the approaching rainy season next month, the MC will try to find some solution to upgrade the sewerage system in the city. New tenders will be floated by the municipal corporation for the development of all five assembly constituencies of the city. The MLAs of all five assembly constituencies have started sending the list of development works (to be taken), falling in their respective assembly constituencies, to the municipal corporation.

