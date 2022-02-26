Poll over, but hoardings still deface cityscape in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 25

Even though the polling concluded on February 20, hoardings, billboards, flex boards and other publicity material can be spotted on roads, thus defacing the cityscape.

Such material has to be removed within stipulated time after the conclusion of elections. Supporters of all political parties had installed publicity material throughout the city, but the recent political developments have led to complete defacement of the city.

In violation of norms, hoardings of different political parties deface the cityscape in Amritsar. Photo: Vishal Kumar

Satinder Singh, a resident, said many of these hoardings announced sops on electricity, cash-to-home maker, health and educational facilities in line with Delhi model and others. It gave an impression of war of words between political parties and their leaders. Such hoardings were put up in all markets.

The posters and flex boards included Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s announcement, Aam Aadmi Party’s poll promises, Navjot Singh Sidhu’s vision for state’s development and others announcements.

These posters came up at most prominent sites, including Novelty Chowk, MM Malviya road, SSSS Chowk, the Mall, Rattan Singh Chowk, Puttalighar Chowk etc. The city’s entry points, including the Golden gate, New Amritsar Chowk, Ram Talai and many others, were also not spared.

The Assembly elections are already over and leaders and workers of parties are counting days for the result dates, but it seems that the civic authorities have forgotten to remove them. If the civic body will not act, the cityscape will get spoilt as after the announcement of the results, thanksgiving hoardings will dot the areas.

When contacted, the advertisement wing of the Municipal Corporation stated that all political advertisements were installed with due permission of district electoral officials and a private company was engaged in removing these. The officials said since the polling was over, such hoardings were not likely to influence voter behaviour.