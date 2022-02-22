Poll over, Amritsar cops back to routine work

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, February 21

After days of hectic polling exercise, the Punjab Police have returned to their normal routine duties. Police officials were happy as the polling passed off peacefully, barring some skirmishes.

Due to new equations in the region where some poll battles were of prestige issue, the police remained on toes to maintain law and order.

“Actually, the police cannot relax for a single day. After completing poll duties, we are back to our normal routine. We need to finish our pending commitments and ensure law and order duties,” said Abhimanyu Rana, Assistant Commissioner of Police.

The Amritsar East Constituency, which was Punjab’s top hot seat from where Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and former cabinet minister and senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia were contesting, falls under his jurisdiction.

Actually, the police cannot relax for a single day. After completing poll duties, we are back to our normal routine. We need to finish our pending commitments and ensure law and order duties. Abhimanyu Rana, ACP Our officials and constabulary worked 24X7 for the election duty. People also cooperated and exercised their franchise without getting into any quarrels. Jagjit Singh Walia, SP, Amritsar Rural

“Yes, maintaining law and order in the huge constituency was a big challenge and with God’s grace and cooperation of people, there was no untoward incident,” he said. Since morning, he is working on the double murder case that rocked the city on Sunday.

A constable, who was regulating traffic at Putlighar Chowk area, said a policeman can never relax. “You see, we were at duty till midnight and some of us remain on duty till 3 am. Next day, we are again on our work,” he said.

Jagjit Singh Walia, Superintendent of Police, Amritsar Rural police, said finishing the poll was one of our task and we are happy that it went off peacefully. “Our officials and constabulary worked 24X7 for this purpose. The people also cooperated and exercised their franchise without getting into any quarrels,” he said. “One task ended, another is on that’s how it goes,” he added.