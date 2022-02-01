Amritsar: Raj Kumar Verka, Sukhwinder Singh Danny Bandala and Anil Joshi among others file papers

Amritsar, January 31
As many as 43 candidates filed their nominations in the district on Monday. These include Cabinet minister Raj Kumar Verka from Amritsar West; Harpratap Singh of Congress from Ajnala; Jagmohan Singh Raju of BJP from Amritsar East; Congress MLA Sukhwinder Singh Danny Bandala for re-election from Jandiala Guru; SAD’s Anil Joshi, former Cabinet minister from Amritsar North; and his opponent AAP’s Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh and their rival from the North — BJP’s Sukhminder Singh Pintu, among others.
According to the affidavit, Verka’s income was Rs10.68 lakh during 2020-21 and his wife earned Rs3 lakh in the last five years. The couple has taken a loan of Rs15 lakh.
Verka has replaced his old Zen car with a Ford Endeavour. He procured a flat worth Rs1.25 crore at MLA Housing Society, Chandigarh.
Sitting MLA Danny’s income was Rs7.77 lakh during 2020-21 and his wife’s income also increased during the period to Rs5.53 lakh. His movable assets are worth Rs1.15 crore and his wife’s movable assets are worth Rs38.45 lakh.
Accompanied by Delhi’s Deputy CM Munish Sisodia, AAP candidate — former IG Kanwar Vijay Pratap Singh — handed over his nomination papers to Returning Officer Sandeep Rishi on Monday.
On the filing of case against senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia, he said the Congress once again proved that it was in secret alliance with the SAD.
20 more file papers in Tarn Taran
Tarn Taran: On the fourth-day of filing of nomination papers for four Vidhan Sabha constituencies in the district, 20 more candidates filed their papers on Monday. District magistrate-cum-District Election Officer (DEO) Kulwant Singh said six candidates filed their papers from the Tarn Taran constituency, eight from Khemkaran, four from Patti and two from Khadoor Sahib. The DEO said those who filed their nomination papers from Tarn Taran today are BJP candidates Navreet Singh Hundal and Preetpal Kaur; Congress candidate Dharambeer Agnihotri; AAP candidates Kashmir Singh Sohal and Navjot Kaur Hundal and Independent Sukhmandeep Singh. From Khemkaran, Ajay Kumar and Payal as Aas Punjab Party candidates, Virsa Singh and Gaurav Deep Singh Sandhu as SAD candidates; Jaimal Singh as BSP (Ambedkari) candidate and Daljit Singh as SAD (Sanyukt) candidate filed their papers. From Patti, Harminder Singh Gill filed his papers as Congress candidate, while Adesh Partap Singh Kairon and his wife Perneet Kaur filed their papers as SAD candidates. From Khadoor Sahib, Manjinder Singh and his wife Amandeep Kaur filed papers as AAP candidates. Tuesday is the final day of filing of nomination papers. The scrutiny of papers would be conducted on February 2 and candidates can withdraw their nominations on February 4.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Budget 2022-23: Finance Minister spurs spending to sustain eco recovery
While she primes up spending on infrastructure to create job...
Budget is betrayal of salaried, middle classes, nothing for farmers and youth: Congress
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala says the salar...
India to get its own digital currency by RBI next year: FM
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already been deliberatin...
Taxpayers can update their ITRs correcting discrepancy/omission within 2 years: FM
In her 2022-23 Budget speech, the Minister says this is an ‘...
Budget: 30 per cent tax on income from cryptocurrency, virtual assets; 1 per cent TDS on buy/sale
The tax proposals will come into effect from April 1 after t...