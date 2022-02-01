Amritsar: Raj Kumar Verka, Sukhwinder Singh Danny Bandala and Anil Joshi among others file papers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 31

As many as 43 candidates filed their nominations in the district on Monday. These include Cabinet minister Raj Kumar Verka from Amritsar West; Harpratap Singh of Congress from Ajnala; Jagmohan Singh Raju of BJP from Amritsar East; Congress MLA Sukhwinder Singh Danny Bandala for re-election from Jandiala Guru; SAD’s Anil Joshi, former Cabinet minister from Amritsar North; and his opponent AAP’s Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh and their rival from the North — BJP’s Sukhminder Singh Pintu, among others.

SAD candidate from Amritsar South Talbir Singh Gill (blue turban) after filing hisnomination papers in Amritsar on Friday.

According to the affidavit, Verka’s income was Rs10.68 lakh during 2020-21 and his wife earned Rs3 lakh in the last five years. The couple has taken a loan of Rs15 lakh.

SAD’s Anil Joshi from Amritsar North, after filing his nomination papers in Amritsar on Friday.

Verka has replaced his old Zen car with a Ford Endeavour. He procured a flat worth Rs1.25 crore at MLA Housing Society, Chandigarh.

SAD candidate from Amritsar West Dr Dalbir Singh Verka after filing hisnomination papers in Amritsar on Friday.

Sitting MLA Danny’s income was Rs7.77 lakh during 2020-21 and his wife’s income also increased during the period to Rs5.53 lakh. His movable assets are worth Rs1.15 crore and his wife’s movable assets are worth Rs38.45 lakh.

AAP candidate from Amritsar South Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar after filing hisnomination papers in Amritsar on Friday.

Accompanied by Delhi’s Deputy CM Munish Sisodia, AAP candidate — former IG Kanwar Vijay Pratap Singh — handed over his nomination papers to Returning Officer Sandeep Rishi on Monday.

BJP’s Sukhminder Pintu from Amritsar North after filing hisnomination papers in Amritsar on Friday.

On the filing of case against senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia, he said the Congress once again proved that it was in secret alliance with the SAD.

20 more file papers in Tarn Taran

Dr Dharambeer Agnihotri of the Congress files his nomination papers in Tarn Taran on Monday. Photo: Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran: On the fourth-day of filing of nomination papers for four Vidhan Sabha constituencies in the district, 20 more candidates filed their papers on Monday. District magistrate-cum-District Election Officer (DEO) Kulwant Singh said six candidates filed their papers from the Tarn Taran constituency, eight from Khemkaran, four from Patti and two from Khadoor Sahib. The DEO said those who filed their nomination papers from Tarn Taran today are BJP candidates Navreet Singh Hundal and Preetpal Kaur; Congress candidate Dharambeer Agnihotri; AAP candidates Kashmir Singh Sohal and Navjot Kaur Hundal and Independent Sukhmandeep Singh. From Khemkaran, Ajay Kumar and Payal as Aas Punjab Party candidates, Virsa Singh and Gaurav Deep Singh Sandhu as SAD candidates; Jaimal Singh as BSP (Ambedkari) candidate and Daljit Singh as SAD (Sanyukt) candidate filed their papers. From Patti, Harminder Singh Gill filed his papers as Congress candidate, while Adesh Partap Singh Kairon and his wife Perneet Kaur filed their papers as SAD candidates. From Khadoor Sahib, Manjinder Singh and his wife Amandeep Kaur filed papers as AAP candidates. Tuesday is the final day of filing of nomination papers. The scrutiny of papers would be conducted on February 2 and candidates can withdraw their nominations on February 4.