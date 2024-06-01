Poll-related violence in Tarn Taran villages

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 31

One person was shot at and injured with sharp weapons in Gandiwind Saran villagehere today.

The police said Kuldeep Singh of Mehmoodpur village was shot at and injured while his uncle Gurbir Singh was injured with sharp weapons by their opponents from another party. Kuldeep said he was at his village when his rivals Gurbir Singh, Babbu Pathi, Amarbir Singh, Jagroop Singh, Sukhjinder Singh and Joban Singh, armed with weapons, attacked him over differences in choice of the candidate. When his uncle Gurbir came to his rescue, he too was injured with sharp weapons by suspects. Gurbir and Babbu were arrested while their accomplices were absconding, said ASI Sawinderpal Singh. A case was registered againts suspects by the Valtoha police.

In Gandiwind Saran village AAP workers Jashanpreet Singh, Gurpreet Singh Kala and Arashdeep Singh were beaten up severely. Investigation officer ASI Narinder Singh from Sarai Amanat Khan police station said they were attacked by Boban, Baljinder Singh Godar, Akash Singh Boss, Inder Singh and Bikramjit Singh Chabalia with sticks. The suspects were booked under relevant sections of the IPC.

