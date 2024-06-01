Polling to be held from 7 am to 6 pm in district

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 31

District election authorities today dispatched over 20,000 employees to 2,134 polling booths for conducting the Lok Sabha elections tomorrow. The polling would be held from 7 am to 6 pm. The administration has made complete arrangements to conduct the elections peacefully.

District Election Officer Ghanshyam Thori said employees, including Asha workers and volunteers, had been deployed at polling booths. He said arrangements had been made to provide umbrellas and other articles to voters. He said medical teams had also been deployed to deal with any emergency keeping in view the prevailing hot weather conditions.

He said 13 companies had been deployed to maintain law and order in the rural areas and 12 in the urban areas. He said a webcasting control room had been set up to keep surveillance through CCTV cameras on 2,134 booths. He said 11 pink booths manned by female staff had been set up in the district. Besides, a super model polling booth number 190, 191 and 192 had been set up at Bhavans SL Public School in Amritsar North constituency where all kinds of facilities would be provided to voters.

