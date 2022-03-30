Poor amenities in Amritsar colony: Action sought against coloniser

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 29

Threatening to gherao the Deputy Commissioner, Municipal Corporation Commissioner and PSPCL Chief Engineer, residents of the Holy City, a residential colony, have demanded action against a private coloniser for failing to provide basic amenities as assured to them.

One of the prime residential areas of the city, the colony has residences of the likes of senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Residents complained that the colony did not have drinking water supply, Internet, shops and even proper electricity connections. The fact that the PSPCL had earlier issued temporary connections to houses and now issued notices for disconnecting these connections has proved as a catalyst for the residents’ protest. Holy City Township Association chief patron retired Joint Deputy Director, Intelligence Bureau, HS Ghuman and former VC MPS Isher said they had given numerous representations before different departments of the government but no action had been taken.

The residents demanded that licence of the coloniser must be suspended and strict action should be taken against him. A prominent resident of the area, Rajan Mann, said: “Ours is a PUDA approved colony and we had bought plots at exorbitant prices, hoping that all basic amenities would be made available.”

He complained that for the past over a decade, the coloniser had been making false promises to them.

The residents said they were forced to use submersible pump steps for water. They alleged that the coloniser so far had not allowed any company to lay wires for Internet or cable television.

The residents alleged that the builder had been using his political clout to evade action but now, as the state government had changed, they had decided to pursue the matter again.

The residents raised slogans against the coloniser and the administration.

They said they were paying the price for faults of the coloniser who had not paid his dues for which the residents were not being provided electricity and water supply connections.

Gurdev Singh Mahal, Sikander Singh Gill, Dr Gagandeep Singh Dhillon, Ranjit Singh Rana, Dr Dalbir Singh Sogi and Narinderpal Singh Saini were among other residents who were present.