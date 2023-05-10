Poor civic amenities irk Khemkaran residents

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 9

Residents of Nagar Panchayat Khemkaran on Tuesday lodged a protest against the non-completion of sewerage system in the town hanging fire for the last eight years. The residents said they were forced to wade through knee-deep sewer water accumulated on roads. A foul smell emanates from the overflowing drains cause a lot of inconvenience to the residents.

Surjit Singh Bhura, vice-president, Border Area Kisan Union, said the Rs10 crore sewerage project had been halted midway for the last more than eight years. He said there was no arrangement to drain out water from the surface of road. Bhura said the residents of the area had approached Nagar Panchayat officials and the Deputy Commissioner many a time but to no avail. The residents said, the area once known as mandi, is passing through the worst period of time after waterlogging for the last over eight years. Despite repeated attempts, Amit, junior engineer in the Sewerage Board, could not be contacted for his comments on the matter.

The residents have appealed to the district administration to resolve the problem at the earliest otherwise they would have left with no option but to adopt the path of agitation. Jagjit Singh, Jaswinder Singh and Sukhwinder Singh were among other prominent persons spoke on the occasion.