Poor infra: Pathetic roads, ill-maintained parks & Bhagtanwala dump trademark of this seat

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, February 14

Pathetic condition of roads, poor infrastructure, ill-maintained parks and stinking garbage dumping ground at Bhagtanwala (in pic right) are a few things that define Amritsar South constituency.

Densely populated localities on Sultanwind Road, Tarn Taran Road and the Bhagtanwala area have been facing sanitation and sewer issues.

Till 2017, the focus of all political parties, including the ruling Congress, was on shifting the dump outside the city. The Sanji Sangharsh Committee of residents was leading the demonstration and shifting of Bhagtanwala dumping ground out of the city formed the core issue during elections. This time, however, no political party is talking about it.

Criminal antecedents

  • Out of 15 candidates, only two are facing criminal cases. Aam Adami Party’s Inderbir Singh Nijjar is facing a case under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120B of the IPC. he was accused of cheating, forgery and making false documents
  • Congress candidate Inderbir Singh Bolaria is facing cases under Sections 323, 324, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC for causing a brawl and not maintaining social distancing and wearing mask

2017 results

  • Inderbir Singh Bolaria of Cong polled 47,581 votes & won
  • Inderbir Singh Nijjar of AAP polled 24,923 votes
  • SAD-BJP candidate Gurpartap Singh Tikka, managed to get only 16,596 votes

The poor condition of roads is an issue this time.

Total 15 contestants are in the fray from different political parties, including seven Independents. According to political experts, candidates from four political parties — SAD, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and Punjab Lok Congress — are in a four-cornered contest this time.

Sitting MLA (Congress) Inderbir Singh Bolaria’s family is dominating the political affairs of the constituency for the last 15 years. Raminder Singh Bolaria, a SAD leader, defeated Congress candidate Harjinder Singh Thekedar in 2007, but he died in 2008 hence necessitating a by-election. His son Inderbir Singh contested on a SAD ticket in 2008 bypoll and repeated the victory in 2012 and then in 2017 on a Congress ticket. Bolaria got funds from the government for the beautification of the outer circular road. However, major roads in the constituency are still in poor condition. He also failed to provide any solution to the Bhagtanwala dump.

After Bolaria shifted to the Congress, SAD didn’t have any strong candidate in the constituency in 2017. But this time’s SAD candidate Talbir Singh Gill is a close aide of Bikram Singh Majithia and giving a fight to Bolaria. SAD had announced his name as a candidate in 2018 and he was active in the constituency ever since. Talbir promises to recarpet and beautify all roads leading to Gurdwara Shaheedan and Darbar Sahib on a priority.

AAP candidate Inderbir Singh Nijjar, too, has a good reputation and polled 24,923 votes in the last election. He is getting a good support from residents.

Former MLA Harjinder Singh Thekedar recently shifted his loyalty from Congress to Captain Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress. His alliance partner BJP doesn’t have much base in the constituency, but Thekedar may damage the vote bank of the Congress.

Apart from this, Pritpal Singh is contesting from SAD (Amritsar/Mann), Phuljeet Singh Varpal from the Republican Party of India, Gurwinder Singh from Bahujan Samaj Party (Ambedkar) and Ritesh Khanna from Right to Recall Party.

Candidates including Kuldeep Singh, Tarun Mehta, Ajay Bhatia, Love Kumar, Satbir Singh, Kudartpal Singh and Brahmjeet Singh are contesting as Independents.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab Election

Only BJP can save Punjab from the scourge of drugs, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

2
Punjab

Punjab vital for national security; needs stable government: PM Narendra Modi

3
Trending

No, it wasn't Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra said 'I love her' to this woman, speaks his heart out in recent video

4
Haryana

Kala Ramachandran appointed first woman Commissioner of Police of Gurugram

5
Punjab

Not allowed to fly to Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar: Punjab CM Channi

6
Nation

Govt to ban 54 Chinese apps posing threat to national security

7
Entertainment

Did Madhubala marry Kishore Kumar in anger? Actress sister says 'in her last days she cried in loneliness as the singer had no time for her'

8
J & K

Watch: Elderly Kashmiri woman's English takes social media by storm

9
Punjab

Charanjit Channi will run a govt of small and medium traders and farmers, Rahul Gandhi says in Hoshiarpur

10
Nation

Woman killed over 20-year-old daughter's WhatsApp status in Maharashtra

Don't Miss

View All
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their soulful message
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their forever kinda love

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...
Trending

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...

No, it was not Shilpa Shetty, know with whom Raj Kundra falls in love with, speaks his heart out in this recent video
Trending

No, it wasn't Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra said 'I love her' to this woman, speaks his heart out in recent video

MeT predicts rain, snow for four days
Himachal

MeT predicts rain, snow for four days in Himachal

First biodiversity park to conserve endangered herbs
Himachal

Himachal's first biodiversity park to conserve endangered herbs

41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO
Nation

41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again
Sports

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin
Sports

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin

Top Stories

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

Rules out using the military and says the emergency measures...

Omicron found in 95 per cent of samples in Mumbai in latest genome sequencing

Omicron found in 95 per cent of samples in Mumbai in latest genome sequencing

The omicron variant had triggered the third wave of the coro...

Active Covid cases in country decline to 4,23,127

Active Covid cases in country decline to 4,23,127

347 more deaths reported

India driving force of Quad, says White House

India driving force of Quad, says White House

During the Melbourne summit, foreign ministers of the countr...

PUNJAB POLL 2022: Rift-ridden Cong can’t provide stable govt, says PM Modi

Punjab poll 2022: Rift-ridden Congress can't provide stable govt, says PM Modi

Attacks Badal for not giving post of Deputy CM to BJP in 200...

Cities

View All

Cong dissidents yet to start campaigning for candidates

Cong dissidents yet to start campaigning for candidates

Ex-IG Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh vows to end mafia culture

Sidhu roars in Verka

Decoding the psychology of falling in love

Even basic amenities are elusive to residents in this constituency

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Punjab Govt misled us: Pensioners

Only 14% children turn up as schools reopen in city

Only 14% children turn up as schools reopen in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali fresh case count below 100

Chandigarh: Walk-in OPDs resume, 6,738 patients show up in 3 major govt hospitals

Riding stolen car, five attempt robbery

Teachers overstaying deputation on Chandigarh radar

Covid: DCGI panel clears Corbevax for 12-18 age group

Covid: DCGI panel clears Corbevax for 12-18 age group

ABG a/c became NPA during Congress rule: Nirmala Sitharaman

Doaba’s Valentine date with three big names

Doaba's Valentine date with three big names

BSP vote set to split in Adampur

It's a battle of turncoats, hockey legends

Students form human chains to spread voting awareness

Shobha yatra: Traffic diversions in Phagwara

Two farmers held, 15 others booked for attack on Sucha Ram Ladhar

Two farmers held, 15 others booked for attack on Sucha Ram Ladhar

Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi, others flay incident

Murderous attack on security guard cracked, two arrested in Ludhiana

4 thieves arrested, 12 two-wheelers recovered in Ludhiana

Man nabbed with 1,800 bottles of smuggled liquor in Ludhiana

‘We aim to make state drug-free’: Raghav Chadha

We aim to make Punjab drug-free: Raghav Chadha

Schoolteacher assaulted by students, hospitalised

Cops mute spectators as political bike, car rallies flout traffic norms

Nigerian woman arrested with 1.75 kg of heroin

New policy aimed at handing over education to corporate sector, say students, teachers