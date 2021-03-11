Poor Net: Lawyers write to BSNL

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 11

Facing inconvenience due to poor Internet connectivity at the district courts, lawyers at the Tarn Taran District Courts demanded that BSNL must install a mobile tower there.

In a letter to BSNL, the Bar Association has demanded that due to poor Internet connectivity at the judicial complex, they were unable to access Internet and mobile applications of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Bar Association president Baldev Singh Gill said they needed Internet access to perform their duties, including checking daily roster and judgments.