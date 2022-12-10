Poor upkeep of transformers ails industrial areas

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 9

An irregular maintenance of transformers, theft of oil, abrupt power breakdowns and cobwebs of electric wires are the bane of the industrial areas.

The city has 10 big and small industrial clusters, which include two focal points, an industrial area and an industrial estate while the rest of them fall in mixed-use areas. The old focal point, for engineering goods and textiles, is situated on the GT Road; and the new focal point is located on the Mehta Road. Besides, there is an industrial estate in Chheharta. While a large number of units are situated in mixed-use areas like East Mohan Nagar, Puttlighar, Islamabad, Verka, Batala, Tarn Taran and Majitha roads.

Barring a new focal point on the Mehta Road, which has a 66-kv substation, the rest of these depend on shared infrastructure. Loose dangling wires continue to be a source of concern in the industrial areas. Kamal Dalmia, the chairman of United Industries Association, said that sudden unscheduled load shedding invariably caused them huge financial losses. As the entire system comes to a halt and they have to shift it to generators which once again revert to the previous source once the power returns. The process adds to the wear and tear of machines, he elaborated.

He noted that the PSPCL transformers have not undergone any servicing even though transformers are supposed to undergo servicing once a year. Besides, instances of theft of oil from transformers remain high.

Arpit Ahuja, an industrialist, said there has been a shortage of employees in the PSPCL, which needs to be addressed. He rued this results in undue delay in repair work in case of a complaint.