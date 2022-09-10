PO's body found in Kasur drain

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: The city police found a man’s body in the Kasur drain near Kakka Kandiala village here on Thursday. The body was identified as that of proclaimed offender Lovedeep Singh Pandi, alias Satnam Singh. The PO was wanted in the Punjab Police ASI Gurdeep Singh murder case. Gurdeep Singh was allegedly murdered on October 31, 2020, when he was on way to get treatment with his son at night. ASI Lakhwinder Singh said a report under Section 174 of the IPC had been lodged and further proceedings would be initiated once the postmortem report was received by the police. OC

239 bottles of wine seized

Tarn Taran: In a joint operation conducted at Jhabal village, police personnel and Excise Department officials on Thursday seized 239 bottles of English wine stored illegally in a godown. ASI Satpal Singh said the wine was meant to be sold in the state of Haryana. Dilbag Singh, owner of the godown, had been booked under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act by Jhabal police. OC

Hoshiarpur beat Asr in T-20 match

Amritsar: Hoshiarpur trounced Amritsar in T-20 cricket match played at Gandhi Ground here on Friday. Batting first, Amritsar scored 102 for nine in 20 overs. Tanveer remained the top scorer with 28 runs. For the visitors, Nimish and Siddharth took three wickets each. They successfully chased the target and scored 103 runs in 17.2 overs by losing only two wickets. Rajat Sharma was the top scorer with 39 for Hoshiarpur. Local lad Arjun Pappal took two wickets.