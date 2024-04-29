Post conclusion of events, organisers leave heaps of garbage at public places

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 28

When it comes to use of public spaces for organising social, religious or even commercial events, organisers of these programmes often fail to clean the place and leave behind heaps of garbage.

After such an event, a handicraft mela, which concluded at the Ranjit Avenue grounds, residents were astonished to see heaps of waste left at the place. Residents demanded that the municipal corporation (MC) must ensure that all organisations, which use public space for their events, clean the place after their event ends.

“Heaps would remain at the place for a few days during which garbage would be scattered by winds. It is not a proper way to use public spaces,” said a resident Gurmit Kaur. She said many social and religious organisations organise langars (Community kitchens) and other events on roads, but often fail to ensure cleanliness after the conclusion of events.

“After any such event, we find plastic or papers cups and plates scattered on roads. The MC must take action against all event organisers if they fail to ensure cleanliness. At least the civic body should deny permission to use public space to such organisations, which have not taken care of the waste generated during their previous event,” suggested another resident Nitin Kumar. He said social and religious organisations had a bigger responsibility to keep the city clean.

