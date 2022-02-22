Post hectic campaigning, candidates finally get some ‘me time’

AAP leaders Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh and Jeevanjot Kaur, who battled it out against toughest opponents, spent the day meeting with party workers and preparing future strategy. Jeevanjot Kaur held several meetings with the cadre of her constituency, as she shared that now that voters have decided their fate, it’s time to prepare an action plan.

AAP’s Jeevanjot Kaur meets workers

“Given the kind of support we saw during the campaigning, the actual work begins now. We are trying to build party cadre, analyse situation and mobilise our workers to reach out to people,” her spokesperson said.

Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, too, held multiple meetings with party workers in his constituency. OP Soni, Deputy CM and Congress candidate from Amritsar Central, made social appearances as he participated in the birth anniversary celebrations of Mata Lal Devi at Model Town. He also attended several other social events and met the family members of the double-murder case victims.

OP Soni, Congress candidate from Amritsar Central, attends a religious programme at a Model Town temple in Amritsar on Monday.

Dr Jagmohan Raju, former bureaucrat and BJP contestant from Amritsar East enjoyed a lunch at popular Bhrawan Da Dhaba along with his family and BJP workers, who ran his campaign. The first-time poll entrant treated his team to a lavish lunch as he discussed post-poll strategy with them.

AAP candidate from Baba Bakala Dalbir Singh Tong met volunteers and people of the constituency. Dr Jasbir Singh Sandhu, AAP candidate from Amritsar West, held a meeting with the volunteers and then paid obeisance at Shaheed Baba Deep Singh Gurdwara.

After a prolonged campaigning and a tense day of polling, Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, AAP candidate from the Amritsar South seat, took out time to stay with his aged parents and paid obeisance at Gurdwara Baba Deep Singh Shaheed on Monday. “All these days, I did not get enough time to spend quality time with my parents. So, I made it a point to have breakfast with them,” he said. He said, “My both daughters are married and I have delegated the authority of running my hospital to senior doctors, who worked with me for the past 27-28 years, to solely focus on the Amritsar South seat.” After paying obeisance at the historic gurdwara, which is also situated in the South constituency, he attended meetings at the AAP’s office. His interaction with party workers brought out the lacunas in the formation of wards, faulty distribution of polling booths in families. “My opponents resorted to unethical practices to influence voters in vain. I was assured of victory by residents, who met me today. Many of them made victory signs or simply gestured their hands sweeping,” he concluded. Other leaders including Rajkumar Verka, Bikram Singh Majithia and Anil Joshi restricted themselves to private meetings. — Neha Saini & Neeraj Bagga

AFTER hectic election campaigning and voting, candidates in the fray from four Tarn Taran seats finally got some free time on Monday.

The main contest here was between the ruling Congress, SAD and AAP. As many as 46 candidates were in the fray for four Assembly seats — Tarn Taran, Patti, Khadoor Sahib and Khemkaran.

AAP candidate from Patti Laljit Singh Bhullar (centre) interacts with his supporters on Monday. Photo by writer

For Laljit Singh Bhullar, AAP candidate from Patti, the day was a normal one. “I woke up at 6.30 am as per my daily routine and had breakfast with my family. Later, I met party workers at my office to chalk out the strategy for future,” Bhullar said.

Sharing details of his hectic election campaign, he said, “I had spent one whole night meeting residents of different villages. That day, I came home at 7am in the morning. After taking bath and some refreshments, I again left to meet village residents.”

AAP candidate from Amritsar South, Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, relaxes with his family

He expressed satisfaction over the response given to him during the election campaign and said he had full faith in the Almighty and his powers. Ranjit Singh Brahampura, SAD candidate from Khadoor Sahib, and Congress’ Ramanjit Singh Sikki were unavailable for comments.

Congress candidate of the Tarn Taran constituency Dharambeer Agnihotri, who is also the local MLA, and SAD candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu could not be contacted despite repeated attempts and the mobile phone of AAP candidate Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal was also switched off.

Party’s candidate from Baba Bakala, Dalbir Singh Tong, pays obeisance at Gurdwara Shaheed Baba Deep Singh. Tribune photos

However, he later informed that he got up late, took breakfast around 12 noon and then left to attend a meeting with the election observer. After the meeting, he interacted with party workers and collected information regarding poll performance of his area.

A personal assistant of Harminder Singh Gill, Congress candidate from the Patti constituency, informed that he was unavailable for comments. SAD’s Adesh Partap Singh Kairon, too, did not respond after repeated attempts.

Meanwhile, the mobile phone of Sukhpal Singh Bhullar, Congress candidate from Khemkaran, too, was switched off. When Virsa Singh Valtoha of SAD was contacted at 2pm, one of his personal assistants said he was taking a head bath.

AAP workers were in a jubilant mood as according to them, they evinced a good response from voters. — Gurbaxpuri