Post-matric scholarship: Ensure students' degree not withheld, says MLA

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 27

A delegation of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Trust Committee today visited SR Government College for Women here. The delegation included committee chairman MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, MLA Madan Lal Bagga, MLA Jeevan Singh Sangowal and MLA Balkar Singh Sidhu.

Speaking on the issue of delay in SC post-matric scholarships, Kunwar said colleges must ensure that degree of any student is not withheld. While listening to student representation by several beneficiaries of the scholarship scheme, which has not been dispersed for quite some time, Kunwar said the government would take a decision in this regard after its audit. There have been reports of several students from marginalised communities and those belonging to SC/ST categories of being dropped out of colleges due to non-payment of the scholarship.

Principal of SR Government College for Women Dr Daljit Kaur also informed the chairman about the difficulties encountered by students due to the delay in the scholarship, to which Kunwar assured that their problems would be brought to the attention of the Chief Minister.