Post-matric scholarship: Ensure students' degree not withheld, says MLA

Amritsar, August 27
A delegation of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Trust Committee today visited SR Government College for Women here. The delegation included committee chairman MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, MLA Madan Lal Bagga, MLA Jeevan Singh Sangowal and MLA Balkar Singh Sidhu.
Speaking on the issue of delay in SC post-matric scholarships, Kunwar said colleges must ensure that degree of any student is not withheld. While listening to student representation by several beneficiaries of the scholarship scheme, which has not been dispersed for quite some time, Kunwar said the government would take a decision in this regard after its audit. There have been reports of several students from marginalised communities and those belonging to SC/ST categories of being dropped out of colleges due to non-payment of the scholarship.
Principal of SR Government College for Women Dr Daljit Kaur also informed the chairman about the difficulties encountered by students due to the delay in the scholarship, to which Kunwar assured that their problems would be brought to the attention of the Chief Minister.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS
A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...