Post MMS scandal, GNDU tells faculty, hostel staff to stay alert

Amritsar, September 19

In the wake of the Chandigarh University incident, Guru Nanak Dev University has issued instructions to all departments and hostel staff to ensure that the rules pertaining to safety and security of students, especially girls, are enforced strictly. Anish Dua, Dean (Student Welfare), GNDU, on Monday issued directions to hostel wardens and staff regarding preventive measure and keeping a strict vigil regarding any untoward incident.

“We have our rule book in place that has guidelines and punishment under any violations of the defined rules and regulations by any student or otherwise. I have asked the hostel wardens to ensure that all comply with the rules. Our security and hostel staff have been instructed to keep more vigil and make sure that no one faces any problem. We have briefed everyone should conduct themselves as per the guidelines as per university rules book at the time of the admission. We gave them a reminder again today,” he said.

Dean (Academic Affairs) Dr SS Behal had earlier mentioned that the university had a zero-tolerance policy towards any incident that compromised student safety and security. The university had got high resolution CCTV cameras installed at strategic spots on the campus. Besides, free access to outsiders was restricted on two gates with 24-hour security provided there. The university also had an internal disciplinary committee to check for any reported violation of its constitution.

It is to be mentioned that last month a case was reported where a student, earlier accused of molesting some students on the campus, had been given admission in the university. The campus disciplinary committee had reviewed the case when reported and cancelled his admission.

Students protest on campus

A group of students on Monday held a demonstration on the GNDU campus demanding justice in the Chandigarh University incident. They appealed to the Punjab Government to arrest the culprits and punish them strictly without any delay. Calling the incident shameful, they said it could happen in any university or educational institution until the government takes strict steps.

