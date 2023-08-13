Posters deface wall painting, murals alongside roads in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 12

The wall paintings and murals at several places in the city have been defaced by posters pasted by various organisations. These paintings and murals were painted ahead of the G20 summit that the city hosted in March this year.

As part of an elaborate beautification project, the administration had organised a competition in which artists had painted on walls. However, within less than five months of the event, posters advertising businesses, social and religious events can be seen pasted on these art works.

The defacement of the art work can be seen at an underpass on the bypass road near Mahal village. Apart from private business establishments, many charitable and religious organisations have pasted their posters on paintings and murals.

“The religious and charitable organisations are defacing the city,” said Jatinder Singh, a university student.

The residents said if the administration failed to take notice of the defacement, soon illegal advertisements would cover these artworks everywhere in the city. The administration’s initiative to make city roads beautiful was lauded by all sections of society.

“It’s duty of the administration to ensure that art works remain intact. Nobody should be allowed to destroy paintings and murals,” said Surjit Singh, a resident.

The residents said defacement of public properties by advertisers should be checked and legal action should be taken against defaulters. They said, “An initiative to make city look beautiful is worthless if no action is taken against people defacing public places.”