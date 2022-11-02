Potholed link roads cry for repair

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 1

Most of the link roads in the rural areas here need immediate repair. Commuters are a harried lot as potholed roads have not only increased their travel time but also resulted in frequent accidents, especially those involving two-wheeler riders.

The Amritsar-Khemkaran road leading to a popular and historical religious site, Bir Baba Budha Sahib near Chabal, is a perfect example of government apathy. There are three different routes - Amritsar-Khemkaran, via Chhehharta and Khasa, but none of these offers a comfortable ride.

People generally avoid taking the Amritsar-Khemkaran road due to heavy traffic and a toll plaza. The remaining two routes are dotted with potholes, leading to inconvenience to motorists.

“Travelling time has almost doubled due to potholes on the stretch,” said Alambir Singh, a frequent commuter.

Residents of the area stated that when the annual fair at Bir Baba Budha Sahib was to be held last month, they had pooled in resources to fill the potholes with concrete.

“After the local administration failed to provide help, people tried to make the journey less arduous for devotees. Potholes are again back on the stretch,” said another resident.

Apart from devotees, a large number of people take the Khasa and Chhehharta routes to travel to their work places. The residents stated that the condition of these roads was worsening with each passing day, but government representatives seemed to be least bothered to get these repaired.