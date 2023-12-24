Potholed Majitha road bypass makes commuting difficult for residents

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 23

A road heading from Mai Bhago Technical College to Naushehra village on the Majitha road bypass is teeming with potholes posing risk to commuters.

The road under the flyover bridge got almost washed away during the last monsoon. A big pothole under the bridge creates hurdles in the movement of vehicles and also leads to traffic jams at the chowk.

The road got damaged a few years ago during the construction of overbridge on the bypass road by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

However, the stretch leading from Naushera to Majitha town was recarpeted by the PWD in 2019. The road heading from the bypass to Guru Nanak Hospital was also recarpeted by the municipal corporation recently, but a stretch of around 1 km riddled with large potholes was left unattended. During monsoon, potholes get filled with rainwater rendering the road unfit for plying vehicles. Many accidents have taken place on the broken stretch of the road.

Mandeep Singh, a resident of Majitha Road said, “The road got damaged a few years ago. The government is committed for the overall development of the city. But this road has been ignored for long. As there is no scarcity of funds for development, this short stretch should be recarpeted at the earliest.”

“There might be an issue of jurisdiction as the intersection lies under various government agencies that include the NHAI, the PWD and the Amritsar Municipal Corporation. The NHAI constructed an overbridge on the intersection. It should repair potholes under the bridge too,” said Mohit another resident.

