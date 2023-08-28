Potholed Vallah road gives bumpy ride to commuters

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 27

The road leading from Vallah to Ranjit Avenue bypass is teeming with potholes. The construction of a flyover on the road is underway. Heavy traffic jams are witnessed on the road throughout the day. After recent rains, the size of potholes increased significantly and became a hurdle in the smooth movement of the traffic.

The potholes are filled with water used for the construction of the concrete pillars. The two-wheeler riders suffer the most. They often lose balance and meet with accidents every day as they are unable to gauge water-filled potholes.

Ironically, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the district administration have shown no concern over the poor condition of the road and inconvenience faced by commuters.

Several educational institutes and hospitals are located on the Vallah road. Thousands of residents visit these institutes and hospitals every day. They often get stuck in long traffic jams on the potholed road.

Randhir Sharma, a resident of the bypass road said, “A car occupant was injured in an accident due to the negligence of the authorities concerned at Daburji a few months ago. The same negligence can be seen at the Vallah chowk, where potholes have emerged on the road after starting of the construction work. The authorities are not concerned about the present situation. In case of an accident or loss of life, the NHAI should be held responsible.”

“During the ongoing construction of the flyover traffic is diverted to alternate routes. The commuters face inconvenience as it takes 30 minutes for them to cross a small stretch. The same road links the entire Punjab with the international airport at Rajasansi. The administration should intervene and asked the NHAI to recarpet the Vallah road,” he said.