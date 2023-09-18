 Potholes, choked sewers plague Ward No. 11 : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  • Potholes, choked sewers plague Ward No. 11
Ward Watch Ward No 11

Potholes, choked sewers plague Ward No. 11

Potholes, choked sewers plague Ward No. 11

A waterlogged road leading from Ghala Mala Chowk to Gopal Mandir at Basant Nagar in Amritsar on Sunday. Photo: Vishal Kumar



Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, September 17

Ward No. 11 comprises Gopal Nagar, Oden Street, Ghala Mala Chowk and the Gopal Mandir areas. The residents of the area have been facing several development-related issues.

Though most streets in Gopal Nagar are made of concrete and are in good condition, the main road which links Gopal Mandir with Ghala Mala Chowk is in a pathetic condition.

Commuters have to bear a bumpy ride on the main road due to potholes. During the rainy season, the area witnesses waterlogging. Potholes on the main road get filled with rainwater because of which commuters have to face a lot of inconvenience.

Sunita Kumari, a local resident, said, “It is one of the busiest stretches in the area. Ironically, there are big potholes on the road. The condition of the road is deteriorating with each passing day. It gets flooded even after a moderate spell of rain as the drainage system is inadequate. We have raised the issue with public representatives in the past but to no avail. The MC should recarpet the road so that people do not face inconvenience.” The residents of Ward No. 11 also face the problem of choked sewer lines. Water overflows from manholes and enters homes. The area councillor arranges for workers to open choked sewer lines, but the problem remains unsolved.

Mamata Dutta, former councillor from the area, said, “There is some issue with the sewer lines in several streets. The main lines were desilted with supper sucker machines a few years ago. But in the last two years, desilting has not been done by the MC. The narrow sewer lines in streets often get choked. Regular complaints are received in this regard. We arrange for workers and address the issue, but regular desilting of main and small sewer lines is required.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

India-Canada row: What are the implications and at stake for Sikhs

2
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

3
World

'Canada not looking to provoke India, but... ': Trudeau's fresh message to New Delhi amid row over separatist leader's killing

4
Punjab

boAt withdraws sponsorship for Canadian Punjabi singer Shubhneet Singh’s India tour  over his ‘earlier remarks’

5
Diaspora

The link between Justin Trudeau's allegations, his political survival and 'near-unprecedented' rates of disapproval

6
Punjab

Eight passengers die, several injured after bus falls into feeder canal in Punjab’s Muktsar

7
Diaspora

9 separatist outfits supporting terror groups have bases in Canada; India’s deportation requests ignored: Officials

8
Punjab

Trudeau unfortunately walked into trap owing to vote-bank politics, says Capt Amarinder Singh

9
Entertainment

Tamil actor Vijay Antony's daughter found hanging at home

10
Punjab

Ludhiana police crack robbery case in 5 days; recover Rs 3.5 crore in cash, gold ornaments

Don't Miss

View All
India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying
World

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager
Trending

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager

Top News

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raises Kashmir issue during UNGA address

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raises Kashmir issue during UNGA address

Erdogan says this in his address to the General Debate on Tu...

Australia terms Trudeau's allegations against India 'concerning', says has raised issue with Delhi

Australia terms Trudeau's allegations against India 'concerning', says has raised issue with Delhi

These remarks are made by Australian Foreign Minister Penny ...

Justin Trudeau's claim of India's link to Nijjar's killing a 'shameless action', Washington shouldn't be part of it, says US expert

Justin Trudeau's claim of India's link to Nijjar's killing a 'shameless action', Washington shouldn't be part of it, says US expert

Michael Rubin, Senior Fellow at American Enterprise Institut...

Who is Pannun? And why Western countries don't see his criminal activities to prosecute Khalistani activist and other hardliners

Who is Pannun? And why Western countries don't see his criminal activities to prosecute Khalistani activist and other hardliners

‘People who have never witnessed the true face of militancy ...

Gurpatwant Pannun, facing 22 criminal cases in Punjab, on top of security forces' radar

Gurpatwant Pannun, facing 22 criminal cases in Punjab, on top of security forces' radar

The cases include three of sedition


Cities

View All

Mundapind snake bite case: Downgrading of PHC prevented timely medical aid to siblings

Tarn Taran snake bite deaths: Downgrading of PHC prevented timely medical aid to siblings

Intermittent spells of rain leave Amritsar district paddy farmers worried

After farmers, now traders join chorus to resume trade with Pakistan via Attari

Water level in Beas rises, desilting of fields affected

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 25: Choked sewers, dilapidated roads, lack of sanitation bane of residents

Panel rejects multi-level parking near Lake Club in Chandigarh

Panel rejects multi-level parking near Lake Club in Chandigarh

Tech boost for Chandigarh Police Dept’s forensic capabilities

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 probes negligence during HIV+ve patient’s surgery

Work begins on Sector 40-D drainage in Chandigarh

Three proclaimed offenders nabbed

DUSU Elections: AISA pushes for removal of 4-yr course

DUSU Elections: AISA pushes for removal of 4-yr course

Study hampered as floods ruin infra of Baupur Jadid school

Study hampered as floods ruin infra of Baupur Jadid school

Gang of illegal travel agents busted, 2 held

No end to students’ ordeal studying inside leaking tents

Hoshiarpur: Health officials raid Soya Cafe, find kitchen full of cockroaches, flies

Several injured in group clash near Valmiki Gate

18 new Aam Aadmi Clinics to be opened in Ludhiana district

18 new Aam Aadmi Clinics to be opened in Ludhiana district

Work on Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway begins in district

Weather takes a pleasant turn

Rs 3.5 crore recovered in Ludhiana robbery case

Former PSPCL employee jailed in corruption case

Probe into students’ allegations begins

Probe into students’ allegations begins

Federation holds education convention ‘Gyan Kharag’

Continuous drizzle in Patiala district

JE held taking bribe from Nabha resident

Six farm fire incidents recorded in Amritsar