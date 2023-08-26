Potholes, stinking toilets irk passengers at ISBT in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, August 25

Passengers and visitors frequenting the Shaheed Madan Lal Dhingra Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) are irked at its shabby condition, especially the stinking toilets. They regret that despite the inconvenience faced, the authorities prefer to look the other way.

Om Prakash, 53, a city resident, said over a week ago, he hurt his leg while alighting from a bus at the ISBT. Rainwater had accumulated in potholes. It was difficult to judge the depth of the potholes filled with water. Some of them were so deep that it was difficult for the people to negotiate them without getting injured.

Rahul, a city resident, said the infrastructure and facilities were at their best when the ISBT was being administered by a private company. Now, the condition of all its toilets is appalling. The government must ensure good facilities at the ISBT which is a significant landmark for tourists visiting the holy city.

Amit Talwar, Deputy Commissioner, said he has deputed SDM-1 to make a note of the shortcomings in infrastructure at the ISBT. Regarding repair of roads, the DC said that he had already written a letter to the Managing Director of PUNBUS in this regard. For potholes, he had notified the officials in earlier meetings, he said.