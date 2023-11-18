Potholes, work on overbridge hit road traffic near Vallah

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, November 17

Major potholes on the stretch near Vallah Chowk on National Highway-1 (bypass road) have irked commuters as the poor condition of road leads to long traffic jams throughout the day. The ongoing work to construct an over-bridge over the intersection is going on at a snail’s pace and it may take another year to complete it. Residents and commuters in the area, meanwhile, have demanded that the alternative road be recarpeted.

The main road has been blocked for the last one year as pillars are being installed on the main bypass road which causes inconvenience to the commuters. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) diverted the traffic on to the side-lane which has a single lane and is too narrow to tackle heavy traffic.

Due to heavy traffic, the side-lanes have developed major potholes which create a hurdle in the movement of traffic. Due to these potholes, traffic has slowed down in these lanes which witness long traffic jams throughout the day. The passengers heading for international airport and persons being brought to the Guru Ramdas Medical Institute in an ambulance are among those who get affected by these regular traffic jams.

The construction of the flyover had started in October 2022. However, work is going on at a slow pace and it could take several more months to complete.

Narinder Singh, a local resident, said, “As per rules, the construction company should provide an alternative road for traffic. The NHAI has diverted the traffic to side-lanes. The bridge on the canal is narrow and there is no solution. Due to the poor condition of lanes, dust and stones on the road pose a threat to the lives of commuters, especially those riding two-wheelers.”

Amrit Singh, another resident, said, “The side-lanes should be re-carpeted properly so that commuters do not face any inconvenience during the diversion of traffic. The potholes on the road are causing accidents on a regular basis. The authorities should clear the passage while constructing the flyover. Traffic has been diverted to side-lanes because of which the commuters are facing inconvenience. There are no arrangements for emergency vehicles such as ambulance and fire brigade.”