Power outage leaves Amritsar residents sweating

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 18

A day before the commencement of transplantation of paddy, several parts of the city faced power outage for a long period right from midnight to noon. It caused undue inconvenience to a large number of residents who were forced to wake up in the middle of night.

Vikram Goel, a resident of New Amritsar, said last night was extremely hot and humid. The hours-long power cut compounded the residents’ trouble. He found the two phases not working late last night. Much to his annoyance, power supply was discontinued in the wee hours. “I tried to register a complaint through the PSPCL app at 4 am, but no response came forthwith.” Previously, an official used to call back following the registration of a complaint. It was only around 9 am that power supply was restored.

However, the rest of localities were not so fortunate as they did not receive power supply till noon. Though the power supply was restored in some of the localities in the early afternoon, the supply remained erratic.

Suresh Soni, a resident of Nawa Kot, said those who kept an inverter in their houses somehow spent the night. Those families who did not own an inverter had to face undue inconvenience.

Officials of PSPCL stated that a power transformer at the 220 kV sub-station situated at Naraingarh, which is located on the Amritsar-Attari GT Road, broke down, snapping the power supply chain linked to several areas. Subsequently, the 66 kV substation at Warpal also developed a technical snag. In some other areas, power supply was restored only at 4 am. Yet it caused overloading at many sub-stations, snapping the equilibrium.