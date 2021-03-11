Power theft row: Deras solve issue amicably, pay fine

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 29

The power theft controversy surrounding the two deras related to a religious sect in Sursing village was solved amicably on Sunday.

A team of the PSPCL had conducted a raid about two weeks ago and imposed a fine of Rs 26 lakh and Rs 6.74 lakh, respectively, on the two deras. They arrived at an understanding on Saturday during a joint meeting held at Sursing Dera on Sunday, in which besides the head of the sect, Khemkaran MLA Sarwan Singh Dhunn, Er Gursharan Singh Khehra, Superintendent Engineer Powercom Circle, Tarsem Kumar, XEN Powercom, and a number of prominent persons were present.

The authorities of both deras deposited Rs 6.7 lakh as the first instalment of the fine to Powercom and gave it in writing that they would deposit the remaining fine on time. The deras which had not even taken the power connection from PSPCL deposited the due security amount. Er Gursharan Singh Khehra said the meters had been installed at the deras and power supply, too, was restored. Villagers had a tough time on Saturday, when the power supply was suspended for the entire day.

