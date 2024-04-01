Powercom employees stage protest

Tarn Taran, March 31
Employees of powercom affiliated with the PSEB Employees Joint Forum and Bijli Mulazam Ekata Manch organised a rally to press for their demands at Gandhi Municipal Park here on Sunday.
Union leaders such as Gurpreet Singh Gandiwind, Lakhwant Singh Deol, Gurbhej Singh Dhillon condemned the state government, saying they have decided to oppose all the candidates of the ruling AAP in the coming elections.
They also decided to hold protest rallies in villages, town, cities etc during the election to oppose the AAP candidates against the indifferent attitude for not acceding the current demands of the employees.
