Powercom staff protest demolition of building

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, February 14

The demolition of the Complaint Centre building, Powercom, at the Chaunk Bohri in Tarn Taran had become a bone of contention for the Municipal Council. A large number of powercom employees lodged protest at the site and demanded registration of criminal case against the employees and the officials involved in the act. Employee leaders Harjindrer Singh Kohli, Gurbhej Singh Dhillon and others alleged that the employees of the Municipal Council took away important record, fans, electric meters, refrigerator and other material kept in the building.