Powercom team attacked

Tarn Taran, March 16
A team of the Powercom which had gone to collect the amount due from customers in Booh village on Wednesday was attacked by a family. SDO Satpal Singh of Harike sub-division received minor injuries and the assaulting team removed his turban.
ASI Gurdial Singh said the Powercom team had gone to the house of Salwinder Singh who along with his wife Jasbir Kaur, brothers Harjinder Singh and Rashpal Singh, attacked the team headed by SDO Satnam Singh. The police officer said Salwinder Singh had been arrested when the others were absconding. A case under Sections 353, 186 and 506 of the IPC has been registered against the accused. The accused allegedly even threatened to kill the SDO. Gurbhej Singh Dhillon, Gurpreet Singh Gangiwind and a number of other leaders of the Powercom Employees Union condemned the attack .
