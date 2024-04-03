Powercom unions to oppose AAP in Lok Sabha polls

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 2

PSEB Employees Joint Forum and Bijli Mulazam Ekta Manch organised a circle-level convention at Ramgarhia Bunga to discuss their demands and the state government’s attitude towards their demands.

Union leaders said they must oppose AAP candidates in the ensuing Lok Sabha election by holding rallies, demonstrations and marches during the period.

The leaders also condemned the state government’s indifferent attitude toward their demands. The leaders said the state government’s performance during the past two years was totally condemnable. They said the chief minister has no time to meet employees union leaders.

