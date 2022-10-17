Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal flays govt for minimum wage hike

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 16

Members of the Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal (PPBM) flayed the government for retrospectively increasing the minimum wages of employees, upsetting their financial calculations.

In the latest case, PPBM president Piara Lal Seth said the implementation of the ordinance relating to minimum wages of employees by the government from the previous dates was an injustice to trade and industry in the state. The traders had already filed their returns and calculated their cost according to the old pay rates. At this juncture, it is difficult to give immediate difference to the employees from the new pay rates from March 1, 2021. Seth stated that the matter regarding the wage increase of workers was under consideration of the High Court. In such a situation, pressure was being put on the traders by issuing new ordinances by the government.

The claims of the government to promote trade and industry were proving to be hollow at the ground level, he alleged. The increase in minimum rate of wages in the state is Rs 207.01 with effect from March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022, Rs 142.45 for the period from March 1, 2022 to August 31, 2022 and Rs 365.5 for the period from September 1, 2022 onward.

The monthly minimum wage rates for different categories from March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022 for different categories include unskilled Rs 9,399.73, semi-skilled Rs 10,179.73, skilled Rs 11,076.73 and highly efficient Rs 12,108.73. For this, the traders have been asked to pay the arrears from March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022 on the above slab.

The monthly minimum rates of wages for different categories from March 1, 2022 to August 31, 2022 include unskilled Rs 9,542.18, semi-skilled Rs 10,322.18, skilled Rs 11,219.18 and highly efficient Rs 12,251.18. Hence, they have been directed to pay the arrears on the above slab from March 1, 2022 to August 31, 2022.

With effect from September 1, 2022, the minimum wages for various categories are: unskilled Rs 9,907.68, semi-skilled Rs 10,687.68, skilled Rs 11,584.68 and highly efficient Rs 12,616.68.