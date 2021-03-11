Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal meets to mobilise merchants for May stir

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 24

To mobilise merchants for the proposed protest march against the government for its alleged anti-trade policies to be orgainsed in Ludhiana next month, members of the Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal (PPBM) held a meeting here on Sunday.

Piara Lal Seth, president, PPBM, said their demands include lifetime industrial and business licences; onlince process for obtaining license to end harassment and corruption, e-commerce portal linked with local markets be made available; creation of new trading hubs; and street vendors be provided shops at concessional rates.

Besides, in view of rising inflation; income tax exemption be increased to Rs. 10 lakh; National Traders’ Welfare Board and Punjab Trader Board be constituted; facility for loan from banks and financial institutions should be made available to all traders at concessional rates; pension for tax paying traders after attaining 60 years age; provision of Rs. 5,000 crore for trade and industry in the Budget; state development tax (professional tax) be abolished;power tariff for industry and commercial electricity should be fixed at Rs. 5, he added.

The Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal also sought an economic package for the border districts of Punjab and construction work for the already allotted exhibition centre in the holy city.