PPCC secretary Teena Choudhury ‘raids’ two illegal mining sites

Tribune News Service

Pathankot, May 11

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) secretary Teena Choudhury ‘raided’ two illegal mining sites in the Bhoa Assembly constituency. Incidentally, the seat is represented by Lal Chand Kataruchak, who has been quite vocal about illegal mining. In the run up to the Assembly poll, he had also held a dharna at one the sites.

Workers of the mining contractor ran away when they saw Teena and her team coming towards them. She raided Manjiri and Ganjoo villages where sources say unauthorised digging of sand and gravel from riverbeds is a common sight. At both the places, she snatched the registers and other records maintained by the contractors.

She was accompanied by Congress Sewa Dal president Gulshan Kumar.

Teena says she has prepared a detailed report in which several unauthorised mining sites have been identified. “I will be sending my reports to the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Secretary (Mining and Geology) Krishen Kumar and other officials,” she said.

“These people are doing irreversible damage to the ecological system. Aam Aadmi Party leaders and ministers often say they will come down heavily on such activities. This is empty rhetoric. Everything seems to be on paper while practically nothing has happened. Irresponsible mining practices cause irreparable harm to the environment and ecology. Illegal miners tend to use extremely unfriendly methods and materials. Someone has to draw a line somewhere otherwise we will soon reach a position of no-return,” said Teena.