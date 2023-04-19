Pradeep Singh Custodial Death Case: After 22 years, family sees hope for justice as Punjab and Haryana High Court seeks status report

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 18

The family of a young boy, then a student of ninth standard, Pradeep Singh, who died in the custody of Sri Goindwal Sahib police 22 years back, has seen a ray of hope with the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking a status report from the Home and Police Department on Monday.

For the last 22 years, Pradeep Singh’s family had been pushed from pillar to post to seek justice demanding action against police officials responsible for his death and compensation for the family against custodial death. During this period, the family approached the authorities concerned but justice continued to elude them.

Pradeep Singh’s father had died when he was a minor and his mother died three years back fighting against the injustice.

Parvinder Singh, a close relative of deceased Pradeep Singh, along with social activists of the area, formed a ‘Pradeep Katal Kand Action Committee’ to fight for justice.

Shamsher Singh, a resident of Gandiwind Dhattal, elder brother of Pradeep Singh, said here on Tuesday that he had submitted a civil writ petition (CWP) in the Punjab and Haryana High Court a few days back.

Justice Deepak Gupta, Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court, while issuing a notice of motion on Monday had sought status report from the Home Department, Deputy Commissioner and SSP of Tarn Taran, DSP Goindwal Sahib, SHO Goindwal Sahib and others. The case has now been adjourned to May 10 to enable the filing of status report.

Shamsher Singh said it was the action of Punjab and Haryana High Court because of which the family had got some hope of getting justice.