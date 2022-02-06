Prajapati Samaj, SC & OBC leaders join SAD

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 5

Senior Prajapati, leaders of Scheduled Castes and Other Backward Classes (OBC) of Amritsar East have extended their support to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and its candidate Bikram Singh Majithia here on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference along with Majithia, leaders said they were leaving the Congress because party president Navjot Singh Sidhu had totally ignored them and workers alike for the past five years. Congress leaders from neighbouring constituencies also joined the SAD on the occasion.

Prajapati Samaj leader Varinderpal Singh Rishi said Sidhu had ignored party workers all these years and was now trying to buy their loyalty by issuing them appointment letters. He said workers were also disgusted by Sidhu’s rude behaviour and disrespect to one and all.

Senior Congress leader Manjit Singh Verka, who also joined the SAD, said he had worked selflessly for the Congress for the past 45 years. However, he got completely disillusioned with Sidhu after the latter lied to him that he was sending ration for distribution among the poor during the Covid-19 pandemic but did not send any.

Veteran leader Raghbir Singh Rajasansi also extended his support to Majithia’s candidature on the occasion.

Besides, a number of residents of Muslimganj near Shivala temple also extended their support to Bikram Singh Majithia during his visit to the area.

Majithia said, “In a democratic country, the people are supreme. It is unfortunate that Sidhu has never respected the people of his constituency. He has hurt their sentiments not only by humiliating them when they approached him but also by ignoring the constituency completely. That is why they have decided to break his arrogance and make him realise that they can’t be taken for granted”.