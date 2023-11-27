Prayers, rituals mark Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 26

Religious programmes were organised in different educational institutions on Sunday dedicated to the Avtar Purb of first Sikh master Guru Nanak Dev. The students of Mata Sahib Kaur Modern Senior Secondary, Bharowal, recited poems and presented a choreography on the life of Guru Nanak Dev.

The students presented lectures and recited Shabad on the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev. Navjoti, principal of the school, said that Sukhwinder Kaur, president of the school managing committee, in her address called upon students to follow the teachings of Guru Nanak which show the way to peace and brotherhood.

In the programme organised by the management of Guru Gobind Singh Convent School, Sohawa, (Sarhali), the students and staff of the institution recited paath of Sri Sukhmani Sahib. The students themselves performed Shabad Kirtan. In the Ardas, prayers were made to bestow peace and goodness on all mankind. SK Duggal, director of the school and Dr Ritu, the school principal, offered prizes to meritorious students who had won positions in the academic field.

Many other educational institutions also organised religious programmes to mark the occasion.

